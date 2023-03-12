Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,482 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

