VIDT Datalink (VIDT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.02 million and $1.05 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

