Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $635.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $723.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

