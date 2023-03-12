Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Short Interest Update

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 8,830,000 shares. Currently, 33.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVNT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,774,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth $47,130,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth $22,686,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth $20,491,000.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Shares of NYSE VVNT remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.99. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

