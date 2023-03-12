Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

VOD stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

