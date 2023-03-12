Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($252.13) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €135.10 ($143.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is €128.82 and its 200 day moving average is €133.07. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a fifty-two week high of €162.38 ($172.74).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

