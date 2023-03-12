Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 500 ($6.01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 405.50 ($4.88) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £801.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.78 and a beta of 1.45. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 443 ($5.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

