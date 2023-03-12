WA Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WA Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,173,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,925,000 after acquiring an additional 116,779 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.4% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 103,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.56 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.