Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WJXFF. Raymond James raised their target price on Wajax to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Wajax stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Wajax has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

