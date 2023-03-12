Walken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.73 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Walken has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $18.73 million and $2.36 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,458 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

