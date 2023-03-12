Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $369.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131,631 shares of company stock worth $1,303,325,751. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

