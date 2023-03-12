Wanchain Price Down 22.2% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.17 million and $874,568.04 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,264,911 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

