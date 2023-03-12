Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €80.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €69.80 ($74.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.02. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

