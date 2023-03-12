Washington Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 1,417 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GPC opened at $162.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.42. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

