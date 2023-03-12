Washington Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

MAC opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -226.66%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

