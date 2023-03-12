WazirX Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $59.70 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00433510 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.50 or 0.29302444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

