Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 39,251 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,251 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.