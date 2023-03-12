Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, WILLIAM ALLAN Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

