Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,922 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

