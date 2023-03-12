Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

