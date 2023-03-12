Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.68 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

