Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 341,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $90.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73.

