Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $27.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STVN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Stevanato Group stock opened at €22.55 ($23.99) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1-year high of €25.72 ($27.36). The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,276 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

