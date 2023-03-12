Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 1,210.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HIO opened at $3.96 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

