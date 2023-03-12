Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $111.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

WAB stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

