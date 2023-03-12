WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $40,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in WestRock by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in WestRock by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 128,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in WestRock by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WestRock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in WestRock by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 56,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

