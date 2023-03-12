Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Stock Price Up 37.9%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) rose 37.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 122,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Wetouch Technology Stock Up 37.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

