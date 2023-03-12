Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

