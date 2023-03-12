WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get WithSecure Oyj alerts:

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSOYF remained flat at C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. WithSecure Oyj has a 1 year low of C$1.42 and a 1 year high of C$6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.