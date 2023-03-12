World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $81.15 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

