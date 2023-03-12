WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $296.85 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $296.85 million and approximately $25.37 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.35 or 0.01330457 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012294 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.59 or 0.01722886 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000960 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02949134 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

