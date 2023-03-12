Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $587.99

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 587.99 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.13). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.17), with a volume of 21,013 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £115.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 545.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 587.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 2,098.77%.

In related news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.39), for a total value of £37,031.94 ($44,530.95). Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

