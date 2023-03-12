Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Raised to $10.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Yext Stock Down 6.7 %
YEXT opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
Featured Stories
