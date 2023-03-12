Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Raised to $10.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Yext Stock Down 6.7 %

YEXT opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,116,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

About Yext

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Stories

