Zcash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.05 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Zcash has a market cap of $510.05 million and $32.05 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.24 or 0.00152212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

