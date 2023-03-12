ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0392 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $364,482.94 and $32.40 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00152949 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00043759 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001511 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

