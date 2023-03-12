ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $385,878.17 and approximately $10.40 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00152562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00064744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00044328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

