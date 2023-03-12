ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.09

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.47. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 3,532 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIVO Bioscience from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:ZIVO Get Rating ) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

