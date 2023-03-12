Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 3,647,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,130. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

