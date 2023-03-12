Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $21.31. 1,717,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,018. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

