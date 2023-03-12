Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.56.
Zymeworks Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE ZYME opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $507.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80.
Insider Activity at Zymeworks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.