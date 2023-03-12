Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.56.

NYSE ZYME opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $507.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,937,583.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

