1,706,120 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,706,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $84,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 519,629 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 201,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,743. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.