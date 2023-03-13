20,000 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

CNQ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.26. 993,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,652. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.