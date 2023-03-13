228,302 Shares in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 228,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. FREYR Battery comprises approximately 1.4% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $29,057,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 313,158 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

