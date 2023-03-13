2,334 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

