24,042,864 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Bought by Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,042,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,974,000. Oscar Health accounts for about 6.1% of Alphabet Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alphabet Inc. owned 11.33% of Oscar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oscar Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oscar Health stock remained flat at $3.93 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 413,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,897. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

