2,761 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

