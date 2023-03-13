2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) were up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 690,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,124,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of 2U by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 2U by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 2U by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

