350 Shares in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Crane Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $110.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.