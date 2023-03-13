426,517 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 426,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,655,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.07% of EOG Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.26. 893,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,708. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $127.77.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.