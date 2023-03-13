4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 9%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.84. 142,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 305,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $560.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

